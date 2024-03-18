Apple’s newest iPhone 15 ad says you’ll never have to delete your photos

Apple’s new iPhone 15 ad focuses on storage, of all things. “Lots of storage for lots of photos,” Apple says. “iPhone 15 with storage stating at 128GB.”

The gist of the video? You’ll never have to delete your photos or videos thanks to the iPhone 15’s ample storage.

This is the latest string of humorous ads Apple has shared for the iPhone 15. Previous iPhone 15 videos have focused on battery life,

The latest ad, which is set to the song “Don’t Let Go” by Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton, can be found below.