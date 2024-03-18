When will Apple release the new iPad Pro? Here’s what the rumors say

Apple’s new iPad Pro models are highly-anticipated and have been described as the biggest update to the devices since 2018. Over the last several weeks, we’ve gotten a lot of questions about when these new iPad Pros will actually be released. Here’s everything we know…

When to expect new iPad Pros

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been consistent in his reporting that the new iPad Pro will arrive sometime at the end of March or in April. Gurman reiterated this expectation in the most recent addition of his Power On newsletter, saying that the timeline hinges on a new version of iPadOS 17.4 that is designed for the new iPad Pro hardware.

In December, I said the new iPad Pro would arrive after the M3 MacBook Air, or “around the end of March.” Since then, I’ve repeatedly said that new software for the iPad Pro — a variant of iPadOS 17.4 designed for the updated models — won’t be complete until the end of March or even sometime in April. Once the OS is finished, Apple needs to send it off to the factories to be installed on the new hardware. That process could last a couple weeks, probably taking us deeper into next month. Nothing in my reporting has changed. Just be patient.

Analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants said in a report today that the new iPad Pro models will begin shipping in April. This aligns with Gurman’s reporting. According to Young, production of the 11-inch iPad Pro is lagging behind the 12.9-inch model, suggesting it could be hard to find when it launches.

Finally, a pair of additional rumors this week added more fuel to the fire about when to expect the new iPad Pro.

On Weibo, leaker Instant Digital said that Apple is planning to announce something iPad-related on March 26.

A number of third-party cases and accessories have gone live on Amazon suggesting a March 26 launch date for new iPad Pro models.

9to5Mac’s Take

With all of that said, one thing is clear: new iPad Pros are coming, and they’re coming soon. iPad fans might be waiting a little bit longer than they’d like, but all signs point to a launch within the next several weeks.

The new iPad Pros will feature OLED screens, a significantly thinner design, upgraded performance with an M3 chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory, and more. Check out our full roundup for details on everything to expect.

