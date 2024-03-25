 Skip to main content

Rumor: New Apple Pencil could come with Vision Pro support

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 25 2024 - 8:02 am PT
Currently, Apple Vision Pro has a few different options for text input, including a virtual keyboard, Siri, or using a separate Bluetooth keyboard. A new rumor today says that Apple could bring Apple Pencil support to Vision Pro as a new way of interacting with visionOS.

Today’s rumor comes from MacRumors, who cites an “anonymous source familiar with the matter.” The report doesn’t dive into many details, but says that Apple “has internally tested a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support.” The feature could work for text input as well as drawing in apps such as Freeform and Pixelmator.

There have also been rumors of a new Apple Pencil launching alongside the refreshed iPad Pro lineup expected next month. MacRumors says, however, that it has “not confirmed if it will support visionOS.”

Apple is expected to announce visionOS 2.0 for Apple Vision Pro at WWDC in June. It’s also possible that Apple adds Apple Pencil compatibility to Apple Vision Pro with a software update sooner than that, such as visionOS 1.2. While visionOS 2 will be announced in June, it isn’t expected to actually ship until September at the earliest.

What do you think of Vision Pro adding Apple Pencil integration? Let us know down in the comments.

