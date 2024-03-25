 Skip to main content

TikTok national security briefings “deeply troubling” and should be made public – senators

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 25 2024 - 7:30 am PT
3 Comments
TikTok national security briefings | Spy camera and Top Secret folder

Two senators who have received classified TikTok national security briefings say that the information revealed to them has left them “deeply troubled.”

They are calling for the information to be declassified, as they say it is “critically important” that the American people can consider the issues for themselves – especially if they currently use the Chinese-owned app …

TikTok national security briefings

Earlier this month, Congress voted overwhelmingly to either ban TikTok from the US, or to force the sale of the app to an American-owned company. President Biden has said that he will sign the order if it passes the Senate and reaches his desk.

Senators have so far seemed less convinced of the need for the legislation, so the Department of Justice has been pushing the sale option rather than the ban, and the intelligence community has been briefing senators on what it says are national security risks.

Now two of those senators say the things they were told ought to be public knowledge. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote an open letter to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to declassify the briefings they received.

We are deeply troubled by the information and concerns raised by the intelligence community in recent classified briefings to Congress. TikTok is a weapon in the hands of the Chinese government, and poses an active risk to our democratic institutions and national security.

Meanwhile, TikTok and ByteDance have themselves provided powerful confirmation of these fears through their concerted efforts to undermine legislation that would sever ties between the app and China – using its control over the app to amplify misinformation about legislation.

As Congress and the Administration consider steps to address TikTok’s ties to the Chinese government, it is critically important that the American people, especially TikTok users, understand the national security issues at stake. We therefore urge you to declassify information about TikTok and ByteDance, and their ties to Chinese governments’ influence and espionage activities, to better educate the public on the need for urgent action.

The two of them previously wrote to TikTok owner Bytedance asking whether or not it was true that the company allowed the personal data of US users to be stored in China – something the company had previously denied. No reply was received.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Security

Security
TikTok

TikTok

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor