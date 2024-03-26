 Skip to main content

Apple updates homepage with new services carousel featuring Music, Arcade and Fitness content

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 26 2024 - 10:56 am PT
Alongside the WWDC 2024 announcement, Apple has refreshed the apple.com homepage. The updated look features a minor design change with the use of rounded rectangle shapes for the ‘learn more’ and ‘buy’ buttons on the various product tiles.

More significantly, there’s an entirely new row at the bottom of the featured products grid. Below the carousel for TV+ originals, there’s a new slider featuring content from Apple’s other content services: Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

The carousel includes curated links to Apple Music playlists, Fitness+ workout collections and Apple Arcade releases like NBA 2K24 and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Apple News+ content is not currently included.

Previously, Apple promoted these services through the Entertainment tab of the site. Now, they have significant homepage presence, albeit below the fold.

Apple does not release subscriber numbers for its content services, although they have repeatedly indicated that their reach is growing. This is in part due the rising adoption of the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud storage for a lower combined monthly subscription price.

