WWDC 2024 announced, DOJ sues Apple

Benjamin and Chance go deep on the Department of Justice vs. Apple suit, in which the DOJ alleges Apple’s iPhone monopoly is illegally maintained. In happier news, Apple announced the dates for WWDC 2024 where we expect to see major AI announcements as part of iOS 18, and much more.
And in Happy Hour Plus, we rank our favorite WWDC invite artwork from the last decade. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
