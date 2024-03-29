Aqara makes some really fantastic smart home (that are usually HomeKit compatible) accessories at really incredible prices. Last year, they launched the Aqara Smart Lock U100 with Home Key support. They’ve long supported HomeKit and, more recently, Matter. This week, Aqara introduced a new HomeKit/Matter-compatible Smart Ceiling Light.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The Aqara Smart Ceiling Light is built to light up to 200 square feet. The light had a main lamp that sweeps through a wide range of shades from warm whites (2700K) to cool whites (6500K), paired with a side lamp that includes into a palette of 16 million colors. This combination lets you tailor your surroundings with the perfect lighting ambiance for movies, dinner, etc. In addition, the Aqara Smart Ceiling Lights include a Color Rendering Index (CRI) over 90, so the colors in your home look vivid and true to life.

HomeKit/Matter support

As long as you have an Aqara Hub that supports Zigbee 3.0, you’ll have access to use it with Matter, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more. If you leverage Zigbee in your home, the light can act as a mesh repeater, making the Zigbee network more reliable for all devices. It also has much lower idle power consumption than most lights, so it limits the power draw when not in use.

One thing I was really excited to see in the Aqara Smart Ceiling Light is that it supports Adaptive Lighting. It feels like that feature was really popular with new lighting products when Apple released it, but it’s slowed down dramatically. It’s one of my favorite features of HomeKit lighting, and I wish it was in every product.

Overall, it supports a wide range of lighting options, an independent control light ring, about every smart home protocol you’d want, and has a simple installation process as you can see below.

Key specs on the Aqara Smart Ceiling Light

50,000-hour lifespan for dependable, long-term lighting

Dimensions of 19.49 X 19.49 X 2.96 inches

Suitable for rooms ranging from 53.82 to 215.28 square feet

Supports HomeKit (including Apple’s Adaptive Lighting), Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Matter.

You can buy the new Aqara Smart Ceiling Light from Amazon or from other Aqara distributors.