 Skip to main content

HomeKit Weekly: Aqara delivers new Matter and HomeKit-compatible smart ceiling light

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Mar 29 2024 - 11:00 am PT
1 Comment
Aqara Smart Ceiling Light

Aqara makes some really fantastic smart home (that are usually HomeKit compatible) accessories at really incredible prices. Last year, they launched the Aqara Smart Lock U100 with Home Key support. They’ve long supported HomeKit and, more recently, Matter. This week, Aqara introduced a new HomeKit/Matter-compatible Smart Ceiling Light.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The Aqara Smart Ceiling Light is built to light up to 200 square feet. The light had a main lamp that sweeps through a wide range of shades from warm whites (2700K) to cool whites (6500K), paired with a side lamp that includes into a palette of 16 million colors. This combination lets you tailor your surroundings with the perfect lighting ambiance for movies, dinner, etc. In addition, the Aqara Smart Ceiling Lights include a Color Rendering Index (CRI) over 90, so the colors in your home look vivid and true to life.

HomeKit/Matter support

Aqara Smart Ceiling Light

As long as you have an Aqara Hub that supports Zigbee 3.0, you’ll have access to use it with Matter, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more. If you leverage Zigbee in your home, the light can act as a mesh repeater, making the Zigbee network more reliable for all devices. It also has much lower idle power consumption than most lights, so it limits the power draw when not in use.

One thing I was really excited to see in the Aqara Smart Ceiling Light is that it supports Adaptive Lighting. It feels like that feature was really popular with new lighting products when Apple released it, but it’s slowed down dramatically. It’s one of my favorite features of HomeKit lighting, and I wish it was in every product.

Overall, it supports a wide range of lighting options, an independent control light ring, about every smart home protocol you’d want, and has a simple installation process as you can see below.

Key specs on the Aqara Smart Ceiling Light

  • 50,000-hour lifespan for dependable, long-term lighting
  • Dimensions of 19.49 X 19.49 X 2.96 inches
  • Suitable for rooms ranging from 53.82 to 215.28 square feet
  • Supports HomeKit (including Apple’s Adaptive Lighting), Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Matter.

You can buy the new Aqara Smart Ceiling Light from Amazon or from other Aqara distributors.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
HomeKit Weekly

HomeKit Weekly

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home…

Author

Avatar for Bradley Chambers Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best value on the market for laptops.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.