 Skip to main content

Alleged iOS 18 design leak promises the visionOS-like redesign everyone wants

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 2 2024 - 8:38 am PT
7 Comments

Apple Vision Pro’s greatest contribution to humankind in year one may just be inspiring the iOS 18 redesign everyone wants. Our friends at MacRumors have published what they describe as an “iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer.” It could be nothing, or it could be the first glimpse at a return to realism in iPhone software design.

Here’s the image that MacRumors calls an alleged iOS 18 design resource:

Wonky text aside, the alleged leak is clearly intended to show the sort of button-y depth that Apple platforms like Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and even the Mac already use. If real, the design is neither a departure from current iOS element layouts nor a return to the pre-iOS 7 era of photorealism that defined iPhone software. Instead, it’s a subtle but notable amount of depth that would be consistent with the aforementioned Apple platforms.

So is it real or is it fan fiction? No judgement calls here, and none from the source material either:

We cannot attest to the authenticity of the image, but believe it is worth sharing because it is consistent with previous rumors.

All we can do is hope that iOS 18 actually includes this sort of design — if depth is your thing, of course. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Apple will unveil iOS 18, depth or no depth, on June 10 as part of the Worldwide Developer Conference opening keynote address.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.