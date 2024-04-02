Higher-end Apple Watch Series 9 models are headlining today’s best deals. You can save $257 on stainless steel styles alongside iPad mini 6 from $400. Plus, Anker’s new 15W Qi2 Magnetic Charger sees its first discount down to $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New low drops cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles

Over the weekend we saw an all-time low on the standard Apple Watch Series 9 styles. But if you want to strap a more elegant smart timepiece on your wrist, Amazon is now stepping in with that same all-time low on a stainless steel version. The 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration drops to $442 from its usual $699 price tag. This is $257 off and beats our previous mention of $460 by an extra $18. On top of the stainless steel casing, this model has a Storm Blue Sport Band. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Don’t wait for Apple to release a new one this fall, iPad mini 6 starts from $400

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 down to $540 after you clip the on-page coupon on the 256GB Wi-Fi model. Today’s offer is the second-best discount we’ve seen at within $11 of the all-time low. It drops from the usual $640 going rate just the same and is now $109 off. The last mention was a few months back, and this is now the second-best offer yet. The base 64GB model is also on sale today, dropping to $400 from its usual $499 price tag. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Apple isn’t slated to release the new iPad mini 7 until far later on in the year – expect fall. We’ve been reporting on the latest rumors from the new compact iPadOS machine, and the changes might not be worth waiting or paying full price. A slight processor upgrade and improved scrolling seem to be the highlights – also new colors! But if that isn’t enough to convince you to wait, today’s deals are here to give you a pretty compelling experience.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve personally still been using mine ever since I bought it back at launch.

Anker’s new 15W Qi2 Magnetic Charger sees first discount

Anker’s new MagGo Qi2 Magnetic Charger is seeing its very first discount today. Amazon has the all-new iPhone 15 accessory down at $20. This is only $2 off the usual $22 price tag, but it makes the company’s most affordable 15W charger an even better value at a new all-time low. This is effectively a cheaper version of the official MagSafe charger from Apple, just with Qi2 tech. It can still power your handset with 15W speeds and features a 5-foot-long cable so you can refuel away from an outlet.

Today’s discount arrives as part of the first wave of new Qi2 device launches from the beginning of the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

