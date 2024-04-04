Apple home robots, Spatial Personas on Vision Pro, iOS 17.5 beta

Benjamin and Chance discuss the bizarre idea that Apple is interested in making a humanoid robot to help with household chores, as its “next big thing”. Also, Apple launches the first ever sports ‘film’ shot in Immersive Video, and releases Spatial Personas for all Vision Pro users.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin discusses the frustrations of driving theory test iPhone apps. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

