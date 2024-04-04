Apple home robots, Spatial Personas on Vision Pro, iOS 17.5 beta

Benjamin and Chance discuss the bizarre idea that Apple is interested in making a humanoid robot to help with household chores, as its “next big thing”. Also, Apple launches the first ever sports ‘film’ shot in Immersive Video, and releases Spatial Personas for all Vision Pro users.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin discusses the frustrations of driving theory test iPhone apps. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
- Sponsored by NordVPN: Go to nordvpn.com/happyhour to get the best discount off your NordVPN plan, along with 4 extra months on the 2-year plan.
9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus
Introducing 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Pre- and post-show content
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Apple launches first ever Immersive Video sports film for Apple Vision Pro
- New spatial Persona beta feature launching for Apple Vision Pro users today
- Bloomberg: New iPad Pro and iPad Air updates expected in ‘early May’
- iOS 17.5 beta 1: Here’s everything new
- iPadOS 17.5 hints at new ‘squeeze’ gesture for Apple Pencil 3
- Gurman: Apple working on personal robotics as next skunk-works project
- Apple sues former iOS engineer for leaking Journal app, Vision Pro details, and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments