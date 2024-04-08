Apple TV+ premieres first ‘Fly Me to The Moon’ trailer starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Happy Eclipse Day! Remember Apple’s secretive Project Artemis film? The movie production team basically took over Kennedy Space Center in a time machine for it. Last week the official movie title was revealed as Fly Me to The Moon, and today the first official trailer has dropped.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…

People magazine has more on the movie. The Apple TV+ film hits theaters in July. See you there!