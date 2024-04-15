 Skip to main content

Apple Sports app updated for NBA and NHL playoffs

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 15 2024 - 6:24 am PT
Apple is rolling out a new update to the Apple Sports app today ahead of NHL and NBA playoffs kicking off. The update brings additional details and information on NHL and NBA games for the playoffs, Apple says.

The update adds things like rankings, playoff series information, and more for the NBA and NHL. Apple’s release notes for the update say:

  • It’s playoff time in the NBA and NHL! Follow every matchup with added details on each series and more.
  • This update contains stability and performance enhancements.

The Apple Sports app debuted in February, giving users a way to easily and quickly get real-time scores for different sports. In March, the app was updated with MLB support and expanded data for NCAA March Madness.

You can download the Apple Sports app from the App Store for free. Are you using the app on a regular basis? Let us know down in the comments.

