Apple releases second betas for iOS 17.5, macOS 14.5, and more

The iOS 17.5 beta train continues today with the second developer release. Apple is also testing macOS Sonoma 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.

Changes so far include a new Quartiles game and Game Center Leaderboard integration for Apple News+, a color-matched Podcast widget, and more.

Also new starting today is support for downloading apps from the web in the EU.

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of each version of iOS 17 so far:

Spot anything else new in today’s release? Leave us a comment!