Apple Watch Activity Challenges set for Earth Day and International Dance Day this month

Prepare to dance and celebrate the planet. Two new Apple Watch Activity Challenges are on the way in April.

First up is the annual Earth Day Challenge. It takes place on Monday, April 22, and requires a 30 minute workout of any type. Completing the challenge will unlock this year’s edition of the Earth Day Challenge medal in the Fitness app.

Keeping the momentum going is another upcoming event for International Dance Day for those who celebrate. Mark your calendars for Monday, April 29, and complete a Dance workout on Apple Watch for at least 20 minutes to redeem this fun medal.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges also unlock unique sticker packs and bragging rights. They’re also a great reason to try a new workout and start using your Apple Watch for fitness tracking.

Apple Watch users can also challenge friends and family to compete any time. Here’s how: