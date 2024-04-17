We’ve today received an update on Apple’s 2030 environmental goals, one of which is for the company’s entire supply-chain to be carbon neutral by that date.

The company says more than 320 suppliers – representing 95% of the company’s “direct” manufacturing spend – have made the transition to clean energy …

Apple 2030 environmental goals

Apple’s own operations have been 100% carbon neutral since 2018. In 2020, the company announced “a planet-sized plan” to switch its entire supply chain to clean energy by 2030.

Given that the company’s main manufacturing hub is China, which is currently the worst offender in the world for continued dependence on coal-fired plants, that’s no small goal.

The company also pledged to match with clean energy the total electricity used by customers to charge their Apple devices.

95% of direct suppliers using clean energy

Apple announced today the progress it has made to date.

Electricity — both to manufacture Apple products and to charge and power them — makes up the largest portion of Apple’s comprehensive carbon footprint. As part of Apple 2030, the company has called on its global suppliers to use clean electricity and become carbon neutral across all their Apple-related operations. Over 320 suppliers — representing 95 percent of Apple’s direct manufacturing spend — have led the way in the transition so far, resulting in 16.5 gigawatts of renewable energy online in Apple’s supply chain today. This generated over 25.5 million megawatt-hours of clean energy across the supply chain last year, avoiding over 18.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

It’s not clear from the statement what percentage of the entire supply chain is using clean energy, as the company of course relies on an entire network of companies supplying components to “direct” Apple suppliers.

Offsetting electricity used to charge Apple devices

The company also provided updates on its latest efforts to generate enough clean energy to offset all the power used to charge Apple devices.

In the U.S., Apple is investing in a portfolio of solar projects across Michigan, with construction underway to bring 132 megawatts of clean energy online later this year. In Spain, Apple has partnered with international solar development platform ib vogt on an investment that will generate 105 megawatts of solar power when the project comes online by the end of 2024.

Saving and replenishing water

Another goal is to reduce water usage in the manufacturing process, and to replenish the clean water used. Apple says it has made significant progress here.

Apple also advanced progress toward another ambitious 2030 goal: to replenish 100 percent of the fresh water used in corporate operations in high-stress locations. This includes launching new partnerships to deliver nearly 7 billion gallons in water benefits — from restoring aquifers and rivers, to funding access to drinking water — over the next 20 years. As with clean energy, Apple has extended its commitment to clean water across the entire supply chain: Together, Apple suppliers saved over 12 billion gallons of fresh water last year, for a total of 76 billion gallons in water savings since the company launched its Supplier Clean Water Program in 2013.

Photo by Red Zeppelin on Unsplash