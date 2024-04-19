A new Best Buy Vision Pro app uses augmented reality to let you see how things like big-screen TVs, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more would look in your home.

Once you find something you like, you can also buy it from within Vision Pro by opening the product page in Safari and completing the purchase there …

AR apps designed to let you view potential purchases in your home are of course nothing new – we’ve long had those for iPhone and iPad.

But there’s no doubt that the immersiveness of a Vision Pro would provide the best sense yet of how something might look in your own environment.

Best Buy says its new Envision app allows customers to feel confident in their purchase decisions.

Today we’re announcing a new way that our customers can explore, discover and bring new technology to life in their own living space. Best Buy Envision is an app exclusively available on the Apple Vision Pro that helps users plan their ultimate home technology setup. The app uses augmented reality (AR) to help you preview 3D models of some of your favorite Best Buy products. That means while wearing Apple Vision Pro, you can see 3D images of how a variety of different products will look and feel in your space before you buy them. It includes big screen TVs, large and small appliances, fitness equipment, and furniture. Just put on your Vision Pro, open the Best Buy Envision app and scroll through hundreds of options to see them appear digitally, right in front your eyes, in your physical space […] Best Buy Envision […] creates a totally new experience that will take your shopping to the next level and leave you feeling confident in your choice to upgrade to the one TV size bigger.

You can download the Envision app from the App Store.

9to5Mac collage using images from Best Buy and Xinyi W. on Unsplash