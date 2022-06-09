Amazon Virtual Try-On for Shoes uses augmented reality to show them on your feet

Shopping for clothes and shoes online can be hit-and-miss, as you really need to see how they fit, as well as how they look on you. Amazon’s new Virtual Try-On for Shoes feature in its iOS app aims to solve the latter problem, using augmented reality to let you see virtual shoes on your own feet …

It’s currently available for a limited range of shoes, plus some t-shirts and eyewear. Here’s how the company describes the feature:

With Virtual Try-On for Shoes, you can visualize how shoes will look on your feet from every angle before you buy, making it a fun and interactive way to shop for shoes in Amazon’s shopping app. In addition to shoes, you can also virtually try-on eyewear and T-shirts. Virtual Try-On for Shoes uses augmented reality to enable you to visualize how a pair of shoes will look from every angle. You can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the product image and point the camera at your feet so you can see how the shoes look from every angle. You can also use the carousel to try on different colors of the same style. Photos that you take within the Virtual Try-On for Shoes experience can be saved to your device and shared with friends on social media. Your photos are stored only on your device and are not uploaded to or stored by Amazon. Virtual Try-On for Shoes is available for select shoes from a range of brands; look for the Virtual Try-On button beneath the product image on the product page. In the U.S. and CA, customers can access Virtual Try-On for Shoes by opening the Amazon shopping app on iOS (models 7 and newer) and searching “Virtual Try On” in the search bar, which will quide them to the Virtual Try-On for Shoes home page. We look forward to launching to Android customers soon.

Amazon first started offering AR product views back in 2017.

This ability to see products in the real environment was one of the key promises of augmented reality on mobile devices. One of the earliest examples was virtual try-on of lipstick, back in 2017.

Ikea was another early adopter.

Place hit the App Store this evening touting the ability to position furniture wherever you want in your home using augmented reality. Designed for both iPhone and iPad, Ikea Place uses ARKit as its foundation and features a catalog of thousands of Ikea products, whether it be a sofa, bed, or any other piece of furniture. Everything is true-to-scale, meaning how it looks in the app is how it will look in your home:

One developer even showed how an AR instruction manual could be used for building self-assembly furniture at home.

Pottery Barn soon followed.

You can pick a piece of furniture and virtually place a life-sized rendering in your house with augmented reality. You can choose from all sorts of Pottery Barn products and customize them by color, size, and more.

But AR has so far been a bit of a slow-burn. Pinterest, for example, took five years to move from beauty products to furniture.

