Save $300 on 15-inch M2 MacBook Air in Wednesday’s best deals, USB-C Apple Pencil $69, more

Wednesday’s best deals come headlined by a $300 discount on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Those who won’t be upgrading to the new iPad Pros in May can also score an all-time low on the new Apple Pencil with USB-C at $69. Plus, save on 15W MagSafe chargers and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999. If you’re not swayed by the newer M3 models, today’s offer is worth a closer look at $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. This is a match of the all-time low for one of the first times and the lowest in over a month. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold, we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

This may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, but it still offers many of the same features – just for less. The biggest difference is the M2 chip, but otherwise you’re still looking at a 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio, not to mention the same compact form-factor that comes in one of four colors. There’s 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

Apple Pencil with USB-C returns to all-time low of $69

Apple Pencil 3 might be around the corner, but those who won’t be upgrading can save on another one of the latest iPad accessories. Amazon is now offering the new Apple Pencil with USB-C for $69. This is down from $79 and marking only the third discount so far. It just launched last fall and is matching the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best since back in February and $2 under the Black Friday discount last holiday season. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

ESR’s regularly $150 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger drops to $108

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $108. That’s down from $150 and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is also 28% off and beats the previous price cut by an extra $2. It’s a rare chance to save in any case and a more premium option than most of the Qi2 models on the market. We fully break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like.

