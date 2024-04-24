Spotify not adopting new App Store terms in the EU, submits app update with pricing info instead

Apple was hit with a $2 billion fine in the European Union last month for “abusive” App Store rules for music streaming services. In addition to the fine, the European Commission also said Apple must relax its anti-steering rules.

As reported by TechCrunch, Spotify has submitted a new update to its app that includes pricing information for users in the EU. Spotify also says that it is not planning to opt into Apple’s new business terms in the European Union offered in response to the Digital Markets Act.

Last month, Spotify said it submitted an update to the App Store that included links prompting users to visit the Spotify website to subscribe. That update, however, was never approved by Apple. In fact, Spotify says it “didn’t hear back from Apple” whatsoever about that update.

AppleInsider reports that Spotify didn’t properly request an entitlement from Apple to be able to include the link out to its website. Using this entitlement, Spotify would have to pay Apple a 27% commission.

The new version of the Spotify app submitted to the App Store this week includes “bare minimum details that are in line with the European Commission’s ruling.” This includes pricing information for Spotify plans and instructions on how to subscribe outside the App Store, but no actual link to Spotify’s website.

In a statement, Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s chief public affairs officer, said:

“Despite Apple’s attempts to punish developers with new fees, we remain committed to giving consumers a real choice in our app at no increased cost. That’s why we have submitted a new update to Apple. It features basic pricing and website information – the bare minimum outlined under the European Commission’s ruling in its music streaming case. By charging developers to communicate with consumers through in-app links, Apple continues to break European law. It’s past time for the Commission to enforce its decision so that consumers can see real, positive benefits.”

TechCrunch’s story also says that Spotify will not opt into the new business terms offered to developers in the EU in response to the Digital Markets Act. If Spotify were to opt into these terms, it would be allowed to use alternative payment methods and pay lower commissions to Apple. Spotify would also be able to offer its app for download outside the App Store, via an alternative app marketplace or its website.

Spotify, however, has rebuffed the Core Technology Fee component of the new business terms, which charges €0.50 per annual install, for apps that are popular enough to shift more than one million units per year.

