Vision Pro marketing chief retires after 36 years at Apple

Apple is losing another important director as a new report from Bloomberg has just revealed that Frank Casanova, currently senior director and head of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, is retiring after working at the company for 36 years.

Vision Pro marketing chief leaves Apple

According to the report, Casanova confirmed his retirement via his LinkedIn profile. Casanova has been with Apple for a long time and has held many different roles in the past. In 1997, he became senior director of graphics for Mac OS X. A decade later, he moved to the marketing team to help Apple expand the iPhone to new carriers around the world.

In 2019, Apple chose him to lead the marketing of its augmented reality tools, which consequently gave him an important role in the development and launch of Apple Vision Pro.

Vision Pro was announced in June 2023 and launched in the US in February of that year. During the launch, Casanova was spotted attending the Vision Pro launch day at the Apple The Grove store in Los Angeles. Joining him were Eddy Cue, Apple’s VP of services, and Dan Riccio, who also oversaw the development of the headset.

Due to its high price of $3,499 and limited availability, Vision Pro had a modest launch. Analysts believe that Apple will ship around 400,000 units of its headset by the end of the year, while the initial estimate was up to 800,000 units.

