Verizon reveals another price increase, this time for Apple Watch plans

Verizon has another price increase on the way. In an email to customers on Thursday, the company revealed a $5 per month price increase affecting plans tied to Apple Watch and other connected smartwatches.

Another Verizon price increase is coming

With this price change, Verizon’s smartwatch plan will increase from $10 to $15 per month on most plans. Verizon notes that if your Apple Watch plan currently includes a discount, such as the 50% promotion for customers on Unlimited Plus and Ultimate plans, the price increase will reflect that discount.

In the email being sent today, Verizon says that the price increase will let it “continue improving” its service. The changes will go into effect as of June 3:

To continue improving our industry-leading network and services, the price of select Smartwatch data plans will change as of June 3, 2024. In addition to all watch plans giving you the freedom to stay connected, unlimited plans using number share now also include unlimited calling, texting, and data to, from and within Canada and Mexico. Each of the watch lines will increase in price by $5/month*. If any of your watch lines includes a discount, such as 50% off connected devices on our current Unlimited Plus and Ultimate plans, that discount will remain and be applied to the new pricing.

Perhaps making matters worse, Verizon’s price increase on smartwatch plans comes just a month after it also implemented a price increase across its other plans.

