Apple users are being locked out of their Apple IDs with no explanation

There appears to be an increasingly widespread Apple ID outage of some sort impacting users tonight. A number of people on social media say that they were logged out of their Apple ID across multiple devices on Friday evening and forced to reset their password before logging back in…

Have you been signed out of your Apple ID?

We received our first tip about this around 8 p.m. ET. In the hours since then, the problem has gained significant traction on social media.

Apple’s System Status webpage doesn’t indicate that any of its services are having issues this evening. Still, it’s clear based on social media reports that something wonky is going on behind the scenes at Apple. A few of us here at 9to5Mac have also been directly affected by the problem.

People are being signed out of their Apple ID across all of their devices. If you try to sign in with your original Apple ID password, you’ll be locked out of your account. You’ll then be forced to reset your password before being able to sign back in. There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason as to why this is happening.

Whether what’s happening on Friday evening has any relation to the ongoing password reset attacks problem that we’ve been tracking for several weeks is unclear right now.

Additionally, if you have Stolen Device Protection enabled, being signed out of an Apple ID randomly can present an especially big headache if you’re away from a trusted location.

Another problem: if you reset your Apple ID password, any app-specific passwords you had previously set up via iCloud will be reset as well.

I’ve asked Apple for more information and will update if I hear anything back. Have you been signed out of your Apple ID on your devices tonight? Let us know down in the comments.

I was mid FaceTime with @milesabovetech and my Apple account got locked and signed out of all of my Apple products



tf is happening — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 26, 2024

Hey @AppleSupport all of my Apple products suddenly decided to lock me out of my Apple ID and asked me to re-verify my account. Except my password doesn't work when I am 100% certain it is correct I get an error. What's going on? I can't even reset my password! pic.twitter.com/TN2XVMMEty — Bryan Valderrama (@bvalderrama) April 27, 2024

Seems at least some of us are experiencing issues with our iCloud/Apple ID accounts where we have to reset our passwords and re-login.



Anyone else? — Dave Hamilton (@DaveHamilton) April 27, 2024

Apple just demanded I enter my AppleID password, then after doing so it requested my phone passcode,



then locked my account and demanded I reset my AppleID password



Bizarre pic.twitter.com/pFGazqXGP1 — Not the Droid you’re looking for (@FiveOhFour) April 27, 2024

I literally have layered @Apple Id password prompts on both my iPhone and iPad because once again, my account is locked… Why does this keep happening? @AppleSupport — Bobby Thompson (@BobbyThompson) April 26, 2024

Something must've happened with Apple ID because I just got a hard 'change your password now' warning and had to do it and re-login all my devices. Thank goodness for 2FA! — Nathan Schimpf • also @mrschimpf everywhere else (@mrschimpf) April 27, 2024