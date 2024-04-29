 Skip to main content

Epic plans to revive Fortnite on iPad following EU iPadOS ‘gatekeeper’ ruling

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 29 2024 - 10:57 am PT
The impact of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is continuing to unfold with the latest from the regulators stipulating that Apple’s iPadOS needs to follow the same new rules as iOS. With that, Epic has shared its plan to bring back Fortnite via the new EU Epic Games Store on not just iPhone, but also iPad.

Back in January, we learned that Epic was working to launch Fortnite again on iOS in the EU through its own app store.

However, up until today, the DMA enforcement was not going to be in place for iPadOS as it was for iOS.

That changed this morning as we learned the EU will require Apple to allow alternative app stores and browser engines on iPadOS.

Spotted by TechCrunch, Epic Games shared on X today that the update gives it the confidence to move “full steam ahead” to launch its Epic Games Store in the EU which will include Fortnite for iPhone and iPad.

Epic hasn’t shared an exact launch date outside of “this year”.

What do you think? Are you in the EU and excited about the Epic Games Store? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

