 Skip to main content

Apple working on fix for bug causing iPhone alarms to not play sounds

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 30 2024 - 7:25 am PT
2 Comments

Over the last several weeks, a number of reports on social media have surfaced from iPhone users claiming their alarms don’t properly play a sound. Apple has since confirmed that it’s aware of this problem, and says it is working on a fix.

Apple confirmed the problem to the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern this morning. The company said that it is aware of a problem causing some iPhone alarms to not play the expected sound and working on a fix.

On social media, some users have found that the problem relates to the Attention Aware features on iPhone. This feature is designed such that if you’re looking at your device, it will lower the volume sound of your alerts.

Social media users speculate that the Attention Aware feature is incorrectly detecting attention and lowering the volume of alarms, even when the iPhone user is asleep. Apple hasn’t confirmed whether this is actually the cause of the problem.

To disable Attention Aware Features, open the Settings app, tap Face ID & Passcode, then toggle off Attention Aware Features.

Have you experienced this problem on your iPhone? Let us know down in the comments. A new report from the TODAY Show below highlights the problem below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing