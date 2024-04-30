Poll: Should Apple offer more colorful iPhone 16 Pro models?

A report earlier this month said that the color-infused back glass used on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models would be extended to the iPhone 16 Pro, and a new Weibo claim implies the same. This would bring new color options to the Pro and Pro Max.

Earlier reports have also suggested that we may see new color options for the titanium frame, as well as the glass back …

Current iPhone Pro colors

One of the things Apple currently uses to distinguish iPhone Pro models from standard ones is more restrained colors for the former.

If you want to buy the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, your color options are black, white, blue, or raw titanium. The non-Pro models also offer black and blue (though different shades), but additionally give you the options of pink, yellow, and green.

While some are happy with this – more serious colors for a more serious phone – others would like to combine the greater capabilities of the Pro phones with a wider choice of colors.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

A report back in February suggested that Apple has listened, starting with more color options for the titanium frame in the iPhone 16 Pro.

This could be our first look at Apple’s plans for new titanium colorways. According to a new rumor on social media today, Apple is planning two new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro: “Titanium Gray” and “Desert Titanium.”

A subsequent report indicated that Apple might drop the blue titanium in favor of a new rose color.

Neither addressed the color of the back glass, but that changed earlier this month, with a claimed leak that Apple would bring its color-infusion technique to the Pro models too, allowing for more color options.

Today, a Weibo user claims to have seen this year’s green version – though that account has no track record, so doesn’t really add anything.

Would you like more colorful iPhone 16 Pro models?

Would you like to have more color options with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.