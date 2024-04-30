 Skip to main content

How to install iOS 17.5 beta to check out the latest changes and features

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 30 2024 - 11:54 am PT
Install iOS 17.5 beta

Interested to check out the latest iOS features early? The iOS 17.5 beta is available for free and comes with some design changes, possible anti-stalking features, an update for EU users, and more. Here’s how to install iOS 17.5 beta on your iPhone.

Following iOS 17.4 which arrived with support for third-party app stores in the EU, iMessage quantum securitynew emoji, and more, the iOS 17.5 beta is available for both developers and public beta testers.

The iOS 17.5 beta is a more minor update than recent releases but comes with some UI changes for the Books app, iOS settings, and the Podcasts widget, may soon include new anti-stalking features, and supports for web distribution of apps in the EU.

Check out everything new with iOS 17.5 in our full post:

How to install iOS 17.5 beta – public

  1. Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad
  2. You may need to sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com if you haven’t before
  3. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4)
  4. Tap General > Software Update
  5. Choose the Beta Updates button
  6. Now tap iOS 17.5 Public Beta
  7. If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
  8. Choose Back when done
  9. Look for iOS 17.5 Public Beta to appear and choose Download and Install

How to install iOS 17.5 beta – developer

  1. A paid Apple Developer account is no longer needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before
  2. Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad
  3. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4)
  4. Tap General > Software Update.
  5. Choose the Beta Updates button
  6. Now, choose iOS 17.5 Developer Beta
  7. If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
  8. Choose Back when done
  9. Look for iOS 17.5 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17.5 appear:

  • Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app
  • Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com for free, then try the above steps again
install iOS 17.5 beta walkthrough

