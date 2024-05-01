Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad hits $470 (Save $129), iPhone 14 Pro $705, Apple Watch Series 9, more

We’re now halfway through the work week with a fresh batch of new deals – all headlined by Apple’s 10th Generation iPad at $470. It comes joined by iPhone 14 Pro at $705 if you don’t mind going with an Amazon refurbished model, while Apple Watch Series 9 remains at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

Woot is now offering Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad 256GB for $470. This is down from the usual $599 price tag. It saves you $129 and marks a new all-time low that’s an extra $29 below previous discounts. These models are open-box condition but ship in original retail packaging with all original accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

iPhone 14 Pro sees Amazon refurb discount down to $705

Amazon is now marking down iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in its Renewed Premium condition. The savings start with the unlocked 128GB capacity at $705. That’s down from the handset’s original $999 price tag in order to save you $294. This is a new all-time low that’s an extra $135 below our previous mention from earlier in the year. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the newer 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Series 9 45mm for $329. This is $100 off the usual $429 price tag and matching the all-time low. We last saw this price for a 1-day sale back in March as one of the first and only other times it has ever been $100 off. Smaller 41mm Series 9 styles are also on sale at $299, down from $399. This is the third-best price to date and the lowest in nearly a month. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

