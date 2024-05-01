Snapchat adds editable chats, emoji reactions, new AI features

Today, Snap announced a host of feature updates coming to Snapchat that are sure to make its users happy. The two standout improvements center around messaging: editable messages and emoji reactions. These join a handful of service-wide enhancements that are driven by Snap’s AI efforts, such as AI reminders, creating custom Bitmoji looks, and more.

Editable Chats and Emoji Reactions

We all know what it’s like to make a typo, immediately notice it, and get frustrated when we realize there’s no going back on our mistake. Soon, Snapchat users will have another option. Chats will soon become editable for up to 5 minutes after they’re sent. This feature will roll out first for Snapchat+ subscribers, but is expected to be enabled for all users in the future.

Emoji reactions are an addition I’m especially excited about. Snapchat has long offered the option to react with a Bitmoji, but reacting with standard emoji has become so widespread across other platforms that it always felt like a key gap on Snapchat. I’m glad to see that remedied.

AI-Powered Reminders, Bitmoji Outfits, and More

The trend of AI magic sprinkling all of the services we know and love is unstoppable. Snapchat is continuing its AI efforts by offering new features like AI reminders. From Snap:

If you need to remember an upcoming deadline, or want to start a countdown ‘til the weekend, just ask My AI for a reminder in direct chats or in a conversation with one other friend! With just a quick message, My AI will get you set up with an in-app Countdown so you never miss a moment.

Joining this productivity aid, AI will also be able to help you create a new look for your Bitmoji. Just type in a brief description of what you’re looking for and the app’s AI will do its best to grant your wish and provide a unique style. New AI-powered Lenses are on the way too, like a 90s AI Lens.

One final enhancement is the ability to react to friends on the Snap Map when you see them nearby. For friends you’re sharing your location with, this can serve as a fun way to acknowledge each other’s presence in the digital space when you’re near each other physically.