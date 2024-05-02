Apple today has added nine new design templates to its collection of Figma resources, significantly increasing the number of resources available for Figma users.

Previously the available resources focused solely on key operating systems like iOS and iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS. Now, nine new cross-platform feature templates are available.

Apple’s Figma resource additions

The full list of added design templates is as follows:

Apple Pay

Sign in with Apple

Live Activities

App Clips

iMessage apps and sticker packs

Wallet

App Shortcuts

Tap to Pay

Tip Kit

Historically, Apple has tended to favor Sketch users with its allocation of developer and designer tools. Figma support just arrived for the first time last June. As a result, it’s great to see this continued push toward supporting Figma as evidence that the service’s users are a real priority for the company.