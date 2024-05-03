 Skip to main content

MidiWrist Unleashed is the first standalone MIDI controller for Apple Watch

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 3 2024 - 11:31 am PT
1 Comment

Geert Bevin is adding a new tool to his collection of music utility apps for Apple devices. MidiWrist Unleashed “turns your Apple Watch into a standalone MIDI controller that directly connects to any advertised Bluetooth LE MIDI device,” and it’s completely independent from the iPhone.

MidiWrist Unleashed features

“This was my dream when I got the first Apple Watch in 2015 and after 9 years, I’ve finally been able to make it a reality,” Geert Bevin tells us.

Here’s just a sample of the launch features for MidiWrist Unleashed 1.0:

  • Standalone MIDI controller for your Apple Watch
  • Fully configurable on your Watch, no external app is required
  • Any number of knobs can be controlled with the Digital Crown
  • Macro control over multiple MIDI parameters from the Digital Crown
  • Remotely Play / Stop / Pause / Record / Rewind / Fast Forward your DAW from your Watch
  • Knobs can be controlled individually or simultaneously
  • Knobs can be linked to preserve their offsets
  • Any number buttons can be toggled by tapping the Watch
  • Buttons can either be stateful or momentary
  • Pages can be created with any combination of controls choosing from buttons and knobs
  • Program changes through the Digital Crown or by tapping the Watch

You can see the app in action as well:

With apps like Voice Memos and third-party software including instrument tuners and metronomes, Apple Watch is definitely a musician’s best friend. 

Now with the arrival of MidiWrist Unleashed, the Apple Watch music expertise just got even better — no nearby iPhone required. Download MidiWrist Unleashed for Apple Watch from the App Store, and learn more about the new standalone tool for Apple Watch here.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing