Geert Bevin is adding a new tool to his collection of music utility apps for Apple devices. MidiWrist Unleashed “turns your Apple Watch into a standalone MIDI controller that directly connects to any advertised Bluetooth LE MIDI device,” and it’s completely independent from the iPhone.

MidiWrist Unleashed features

“This was my dream when I got the first Apple Watch in 2015 and after 9 years, I’ve finally been able to make it a reality,” Geert Bevin tells us.

Here’s just a sample of the launch features for MidiWrist Unleashed 1.0:

Standalone MIDI controller for your Apple Watch

Fully configurable on your Watch, no external app is required

Any number of knobs can be controlled with the Digital Crown

Macro control over multiple MIDI parameters from the Digital Crown

Remotely Play / Stop / Pause / Record / Rewind / Fast Forward your DAW from your Watch

Knobs can be controlled individually or simultaneously

Knobs can be linked to preserve their offsets

Any number buttons can be toggled by tapping the Watch

Buttons can either be stateful or momentary

Pages can be created with any combination of controls choosing from buttons and knobs

Program changes through the Digital Crown or by tapping the Watch

You can see the app in action as well:

With apps like Voice Memos and third-party software including instrument tuners and metronomes, Apple Watch is definitely a musician’s best friend.

Now with the arrival of MidiWrist Unleashed, the Apple Watch music expertise just got even better — no nearby iPhone required. Download MidiWrist Unleashed for Apple Watch from the App Store, and learn more about the new standalone tool for Apple Watch here.

