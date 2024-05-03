Geert Bevin is adding a new tool to his collection of music utility apps for Apple devices. MidiWrist Unleashed “turns your Apple Watch into a standalone MIDI controller that directly connects to any advertised Bluetooth LE MIDI device,” and it’s completely independent from the iPhone.
MidiWrist Unleashed features
“This was my dream when I got the first Apple Watch in 2015 and after 9 years, I’ve finally been able to make it a reality,” Geert Bevin tells us.
Here’s just a sample of the launch features for MidiWrist Unleashed 1.0:
- Standalone MIDI controller for your Apple Watch
- Fully configurable on your Watch, no external app is required
- Any number of knobs can be controlled with the Digital Crown
- Macro control over multiple MIDI parameters from the Digital Crown
- Remotely Play / Stop / Pause / Record / Rewind / Fast Forward your DAW from your Watch
- Knobs can be controlled individually or simultaneously
- Knobs can be linked to preserve their offsets
- Any number buttons can be toggled by tapping the Watch
- Buttons can either be stateful or momentary
- Pages can be created with any combination of controls choosing from buttons and knobs
- Program changes through the Digital Crown or by tapping the Watch
You can see the app in action as well:
With apps like Voice Memos and third-party software including instrument tuners and metronomes, Apple Watch is definitely a musician’s best friend.
Now with the arrival of MidiWrist Unleashed, the Apple Watch music expertise just got even better — no nearby iPhone required. Download MidiWrist Unleashed for Apple Watch from the App Store, and learn more about the new standalone tool for Apple Watch here.
