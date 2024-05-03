 Skip to main content

Wall Genie for iPhone wants to help you make beautiful wallpapers with AI

We’ve seen some amazing progress in visual AI tools like Open AI’s DALL•E, Midjourney, and more. Now an indie developer has built an AI wallpaper generator for iPhone called Wall Genie to help you quickly and seamlessly create “one-of-a-kind” designs.

Wall Genie comes from indie dev thatvirtualboy, maker of other apps we’ve checked out like Hello There.

The new app looks to answer the question, what would an app look like that creates beautiful wallpapers for iPhone “in seconds” by leveraging AI?

Wall•Genie is a beautiful wallpaper generator made exclusively for iPhone. Create gorgeous wallpapers for your mobile devices in seconds with the power of AI. Browse community-made wallpapers and download your favorites. With a focus on safety and a delightful experience, Wall•Genie is the easiest way to create and share one-of-a-kind wallpapers.*

Wall Genie uses DALL•E 3 as its AI engine. Here’s how thatvirtualboy describes how it works and the app’s features:

Define your wallpaper

Pre-determined properties mean your results are safe and predictable, while also being unique and one-of-a-kind (FAQ).

  • Style – Pick a primary design type to guide your wallpaper’s final form
  • Color – Choose from 15 beautiful color themes
  • Element – Select a key element object to tie it all together

Features

  • Generate custom high res, portrait wallpapers (1024 x 1792, max allowed by DALL•E)
  • Save and share your creations with the Wall•Genie community
  • Unlimited downloads of community wallpapers (every 7th wallpaper for free users)
  • Upvote your favorite submissions
  • No ads, no tracking, no sign-in required
  • Built natively, exclusively for iPhone
  • Uses the latest DALL•E 3 modeling for the best image quality and comprehensive stylistic understanding (may revert to DALL•E 2 if rate limits reached)

Wall Genie is free on the App Store and allows you to download “every 7th community-uploaded wallpaper completely free. No strings attached.”

If you’d like to create your own wallpapers, in-app purchases for Wall Genie run $1.99 for 10 images a week and $9.99 for 75 images per month.

No matter if you stick with the free plan or go for a paid tier, there are no ads and no tracking with Wall Genie.

What do you think? Does this sound cool? Share your thoughts in the comments!

