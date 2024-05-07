 Skip to main content

Battery life: Here’s what to expect with the new iPad Pro and Air

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 7 2024 - 8:08 am PT
Apple has officially launched the all-new iPad Pro and iPad Air with M4 and M2 chips. And with that, the company has revealed the 2024 iPad battery life and other tech specs for the all-new tablets. Here’s what you can expect.

The 2024 iPad Air models have gained the M2 chip (same as what the 2022 iPad Pro devices use). And the 2024 iPad Pro devices have been upgraded with the all-new M4 chip.

New capabilities, improved efficiency and performance come with both, but how about battery life?

Here’s what Apple says to expect per its official tech specs.

2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air battery life

  • 11″ M4 iPad Pro – Up to 10 hours of web or video on WiFi (31.29 watt-hour battery)
    • Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network
  • 13″ M4 iPad Pro – Up to 10 hours of web or video on WiFi (38.99 watt-hour battery)
    • Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network
  • 11″ M2 iPad Air – Up to 10 hours of web or video on WiFi (28.93 watt-hour battery)
    • Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network
  • 13″ M2 iPad Air – Up to 10 hours of web or video on WiFi (36.59 watt-hour battery)
    • Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network

The battery life estimates are the same as what we’ve seen for years with Apple’s iPad lineup.

If you compare the watt-hour capacity, you’ll see some slight variations between the new models and their predecessors, but Apple has balanced the upgraded chips and batteries to come out with the same 10-hour runtime.

What do you think? Is 10 hours just fine? Or were you hoping for an increase with the 2024 iPads? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Read more on the 2024 iPad event:

