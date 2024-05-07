New iPad Pro and iPad Air remove SIM slots to go eSIM-only

Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and new iPad Air are both on sale, and the company’s website has revealed some key additional info about the devices that were not mentioned during the announcement.

One such tidbit has to do with a change in how SIMs are handled on both iPads.

Both the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 6 have removed the physical SIM slot entirely. Gone are the days of physical SIMs, as all cellular models now support eSIM only.

It’s unclear whether this removal sparked from Apple’s desire to make the new iPad Pro as thin as possible, but it’s an important detail for anyone used to swapping out physical SIMs on their devices.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m all for going eSIM only, especially if the removal of the physical SIM slot helped make space for other hardware optimizations on this latest round of devices.

Though the new iPad Pro is the only device of the two that can perhaps merit the SIM removal from a thinness standpoint, it makes sense to standardize new devices moving forward, especially since the iPhone has been without a physical SIM slot in the US since the iPhone 14.

