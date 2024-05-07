A Magic Keyboard Pro could push even more people to the MacBook Air

Alongside the new iPads, we’re expecting Apple to launch a new design of iPad keyboard case today, potentially branded as the Magic Keyboard Pro.

This could give the iPad Pro and keyboard combo a more MacBook-like appearance – but could also lead a growing number of would-be iPad Pro buyers to conclude that they’d be better off with a MacBook Air …

Before the comments catch fire, let me first say that I of course appreciate that there are usage cases which can only be met by an iPad, even if you also use the Magic Keyboard.

If your usage includes drawing, or handwriting, then the iPad plus Apple Pencil is in a league of its own. If your iPad usage involves handheld use, then there’s also no contest.

If you want a single device which seamlessly switches between a MacBook-style writing tool and a tablet, then you can’t beat the versatility of just attaching an iPad to a Magic Keyboard when you need to type, and removing it when you don’t. It may well be a no-brainer to make that choice, even if you pay a premium for the privilege.

But, for many, the iPad is in growing danger of being squeezed out between ever-larger iPhones, and ever-better MacBook Air models. If your actual tablet usage is limited, then you may find that a Plus or Pro sized iPhone is big enough to do the job. And if your iPad is attached to a Magic Keyboard for much of its life, then it’s already a pricy setup – and is likely about to get even more so.

Let’s talk pricing

A 13-inch screen has long been the sweet-spot for many, so let’s use that as our basis for comparison. We’ll also use the base model MacBook Air spec, and match the 256GB storage on the iPad.

iPad setup:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi: $1,199

Current Magic Keyboard: $349

Total: $1,548

MacBook Air:

13-inch MacBook Air, base model (256GB): $999

Total: $999

So the iPad setup is 1.5 times more expensive, and if you start speccing up then you pretty quickly move not just beyond MacBook Air pricing, but well into MacBook Pro territory.

For example, the mid-range 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB storage comes in at $1,799. A smaller 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage and a Magic Keyboard totals $2,148 ($1,799 + $349).

Things may be about to get pricier

The existing Magic Keyboard offers decent usability, but nobody would claim that it has a premium look and feel. It’s basically a black plastic thing which compares poorly to a sleek MacBook.

Bloomberg has indicated that the new Magic Keyboard will address this, switching to anodised aluminum for a much more MacBook-like appearance.

That’s great, but Apple isn’t generally in the habit of giving us something for nothing, so the likelihood is that this pushes the price even higher. A rise from $349 to $399 seems likely, and if there are any new features over the material and a larger trackpad, it could even go higher.

As for the iPad Pro itself, we can probably expect a price hike there too, given the advanced OLED screen – though here you can argue that as it will have a more advanced display than the MacBook line-up, we should ignore any price hike.

My wallet is safe

I mentioned last month the five reasons my own iPad has been gathering dust for some time now, despite my former love of the devices.

It used to be the device I reached for by default when mobile, whether that was writing in a coffee shop or going away for the weekend, but now I pick up my 16-inch MacBook Pro instead. It’s bigger and heavier, but not sufficiently so to make my decision for me, and the battery life isn’t so different to an iPad with the power-leeching-even-when-off Magic Keyboard attached.

As for entertainment, Viture One XR Glasses have taken over that role from my iPad – and for me, there’s no going back.

What are your own thoughts and plans? Please share in the comments.

Image: 9to5Mac collage from Apple and Luke Chesser on Unsplash