Today the Apple Pencil lineup got more confusing than ever. When Apple introduced the new Apple Pencil Pro, it chose not to remove any of the three existing models from sale. This means there are four Pencil options for new customers.

However, what if you already have an existing Apple Pencil and simply want to upgrade your iPad to the enticing new M4 iPad Pro?

We have some bad news for you.

Most previous Pencils incompatible with M4 iPad Pro

Apple’s website outlines compatibility of the new iPad Pro with existing Apple Pencil options, and only one previous Pencil model works with the M4 iPad Pro: the Pencil with USB-C.

If you are holding on to a 2nd-gen Pencil, like most existing iPad Pro users probably are, you’re going to have to buy a new Pencil. The 2nd gen and 1st gen Apple Pencil models will not work with the M4 iPad Pro.

Unless you already have a USB-C Pencil, the only way you’ll be able to use a Pencil with your new iPad Pro is through buying an Apple Pencil Pro or the aforementioned USB-C model.

9to5Mac’s Take

The new iPad Pro is expensive enough as it is, so it’s unfortunate that most existing Pro users upgrading to the M4 model will need to budget for a new Pencil too.

