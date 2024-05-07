Today alongside the introduction of the M4 iPad Pro and new iPad Air 6, Apple has launched a brand new Smart Folio accessory for each device that comes with a small but valuable improvement.

The Smart Folio has been a beloved iPad accessory all the way since its spiritual predecessor, the Smart Cover, debuted with the iPad 2. In contrast to bulkier options like the pro-focused Magic Keyboard, the Smart Folio provides protection to the newest iPad Pro and Air models while adding minimal extra weight and thickness.

Besides protection, the Smart Folio’s main usefulness is found in its ability to prop your iPad up in multiple ways for video viewing, gaming, illustrating, or otherwise getting things done. On that note, the new Smart Folios have introduced a revised design over previous models that now supports more viewing angles, offering greater flexibility than before.

The iPad Pro Smart Folio runs $79 for the 11-inch model or $99 for the 13-inch, and comes in White, Black, and Denim color options.

The iPad Air Smart Folio follows the same pricing scheme, but offers more color options: Light Violet, Charcoal Gray, Sage, and Denim.

If you don’t need an attached keyboard and trackpad like the Magic Keyboard provides, the Smart Folio is a lightweight, useful alternative to complement your new iPad purchase.

