Tim Cook rocked ‘Made on iPad’ Nike Air Max 1 ’86s during Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 7 2024 - 12:37 pm PT
Tim Cook doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to the iPad lifestyle. The Apple CEO literally walks the walk… in custom, 1-of-1 Nike sneakers. It turns out Cook’s “Let Loose” event attire included a special pair of Nike Air Max 1 ’86s. Hypebeast has the scoop…

From an Apple Pencil-inspired Swoosh to “Made on iPad” handwritten on the tongue, the Apple CEO’s kicks are instantly at the top of every shoe dog and Apple collector must-have list.

However, these sneakers are completely unique for Apple’s M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro reveal. Don’t expect these priceless Nike Air Max 1 ’86s to pop up in stores or online anywhere. Hypebeast says they were made solely to flex the new iPad lineup and won’t be sold.

As for the iPad connection, here’s Sarah Kearns at Hypebeast:

Building on Apple’s longstanding history of collaborations, Cook wore Nike Air Max 1 ’86s that were designed to accompany the unveiling of the revamped iPad Pro with the M4 chip and the new Apple Pencil Pro. […]

Decorative stitching surrounding the Swoosh and on the heel nodded to the Apple Pencil Pro, mimicking the lines of a sketch. The Swoosh also appears on the tongue of the ‘86s, along with the handwritten words “Made on iPad.”

See them in action during Apple’s May 7 event:

Images via Apple per Hypebeast

