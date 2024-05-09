Apple is making it easier to develop your first app using Pathways

Apple’s developer site has long been a massive hub of resources for prospective app developers, but previously there was never a clear path toward getting started.

Today the company launched Pathways, a collection of videos, documentation, and other resources that will walk you step by step through the journey of developing your first app.

Anyone can make an app

Anyone can access Pathways on Apple’s developer site. While many of the resources will require creating a developer account to get started, this account is entirely free. As the site highlights, the only other requirements are “a Mac and an idea.”

Pathways is broken down into seven different collections of content:

Getting started as an Apple developer

Design

Swift

SwiftUI

Games

visionOS

Distribute on the App Store

The great thing about each collection is that they guide you through many of the different things an app developer needs to think through, such as your future app’s business model or choosing the best SwiftUI view to use. In every case, Apple links to a variety of robust articles and helpful tools that further flesh out the process.

9to5Mac’s take

Apple for years has emphasized the importance of making coding more accessible. It has also done significant work to provide the tools and guides for that coding. But as someone who has dabbled in app development before, I can say that Pathways fills an important need.

The resources were there before, but they weren’t provided in as helpful a package. You really needed an existing developer to guide you through the process. Now Apple is doing that all by itself.