Apple launches new webpage with tutorials for developers learning to code with Swift

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 29 2024 - 3:38 pm PT
As WWDC 2024 approaches, Apple this week launched a new webpage with tutorials for developers learning the first steps on how to develop using Xcode, Swift, and Swift UI. Named “Develop in Swift Tutorials,” the webpage is now live with guides showing new developers how to install Xcode and start their first Swift project.

Develop in Swift Tutorials

“Today we’re announcing a new set of tutorials for students taking their first steps into coding with Swift and SwiftUI! You don’t need prior coding experience to use these tutorials, so they’re a great foundational,” said Tim Sneath, Apple’s head of developer tools marketing.

According to Apple, the tutorials available on the website are “for everyone,” even those who have no prior coding experience.

There are step-by-step tutorials showing how to download and install Xcode, create a new project, and even build a simple app. Apple also encourages students to change the code themselves to experiment with different results. “The text and colors in the project are just suggestions, so feel free to make it your own by changing the words and style,” the webpage reads.

The content is organized into different chapters, including:

  • Explore Xcode
  • Views, structures, and properties
  • Layout and style
  • Buttons and state
  • Lists and text fields

There are also tutorials on data modeling and two chapters dedicated to creating apps for visionOS. You can access the new Develop in Swift Tutorials webpage through the Apple Developer portal.

