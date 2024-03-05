Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

Following the release of iOS 17.4, Apple on Tuesday made new analytics data available to developers through App Store Connect. The company says the new data will help developers gain even more insight into the performance of their apps available on the App Store, which will also help them improve their business model.

App Store Connect now provides even more analytics for developers

According to the company, developers now have access to more than 50 new reports using the App Store Connect API. These reports include “hundreds of new metrics” that enable developers to evaluate the performance of their apps and find opportunities for improvement.

Reports are organized into the following categories:

App Store Engagement — the number of users on the App Store interacting with a developer’s app or sharing it with others

App Store Commerce — downloads, sales, pre-orders, and transactions made with the secure App Store In-App Purchase system

App Usage — active devices, installs, app deletions, and more

Frameworks Usage — an app’s interaction with OS capabilities, such as PhotoPicker and Widgets

Performance — how your apps perform and how users interact with specific features

In addition, Apple is also introducing new reports for CloudKit with data on push notifications and File Provider. Developers will be able to check the status of notifications as they pass through Apple’s servers and also the use and consistency of interactions with the File Provider API.

More details can be found on the Apple Developer website.

