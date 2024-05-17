 Skip to main content

Apple makes it impossible for developers to test third-party web engines outside the EU

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 17 2024 - 1:41 pm PT
13 Comments
Apple Safari web apps webkit

Apple has made significant changes to the App Store guidelines in the European Union in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation. One of these changes allows developers to release iPhone web browsers with their own engine, but the company is making it difficult for developers to test their apps before releasing them to users in the EU.

Testing a web browser with an alternative engine requires a device located in the EU

A report from The Register has heard from developers that Apple has limited testing of third-party web browsers to devices located in the EU. “That requirement adds an additional barrier to anyone planning to develop and support a browser with an alternative engine” for European users, the report notes.

Although developers can use iPhone Simulator to test their apps on a Mac before launching them on the App Store, there are some behaviors that you can only observe on a real device. And even if someone reports a bug to the developer, it can be hard to find and fix it without the ability to install the browser on an iPhone.

For years, Apple has required iOS web browsers to use the same WebKit as Safari. However, one of the DMA’s requirements is that developers can use alternative browser engines if they wish. For example, Google can now release a version of Chrome for iOS using the same engine as the desktop version.

But with such requirements, it seems that most developers won’t be working on it any time soon. “Apple isn’t serious about supporting web browser or engine choice on iOS,” said Google Chrome VP Parisa Tabriz in February. Another restriction is that the alternative engines are not available for iPad – but that will change later this year.

The EU Commission has already announced that it is not satisfied with some of Apple’s responses to the new law, so expect more changes on this issue.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Antitrust

Antitrust

There are growing concerns that Apple could be f…
App Store

App Store
Safari

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing