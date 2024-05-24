OLED iPad mini in the works, for launch in early 2026 – report

A new supply-chain report suggests that we can expect Apple to release an OLED iPad mini in 2026, and that the iPad Air will also be upgraded to OLED within the same timeframe.

It says that Samsung has already started developing samples of displays intended to be used in what would be a significant upgrade to the most bijou of the iPad line-up …

OLED iPad mini in 2026

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung Display is expecting to gear up for mass production late in 2025, suggesting a potential launch early in 2026.

Samsung Display accelerates OLED business expansion for IT. Following the start of mass production of OLED panels for the iPad Pro this year, it was found that it has recently started developing panels for the iPad mini. According to the industry on the 21st, Samsung Display started developing samples for Apple’s new OLED tablet, the iPad Mini, last month.

The same report references an OLED iPad Air also.

Apple is using an expensive and sophisticated form of the display tech in the recently-launched iPad Pro models, and this is reflected in the pricing. However, as with most cutting-edge tech, production will become cheaper over time, enabling rollout to mid-range products.

Aligns with earlier iPad roadmap

The latest report is consistent with an iPad roadmap outlined in November of last year by ET News:

2024: New 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED and ProMotion

2026: New iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch display and OLED

2026: New 10.9-inch iPad Air with OLED

2027: New 12.9-inch iPad Air with OLED

Since then, of course, the 11- and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models have launched.

It has been suggested that we’ll see an interim iPad mini model launched this year, to address the iPad mini’s jelly scrolling problems.

9to5Mac’s Take

This latest report aligns with previous reporting, and our own expectations.

While the iPad mini was once primarily an enterprise device – used for applications like warehouse inventory and electronic order pads for wait staff in restaurants – it has always had a loyal consumer following among those who prefer the more compact form-factor.

With the introduction of the 6th-gen, the device got a major design update, dropping the Home button and mirroring the design first seen on the iPad Pro and later in the iPad Air. That significantly increased the appeal in the consumer market.

The iPad mini currently carries a significant price premium over the entry-level iPad – with a starting price of $499 compared to $349 – as it essentially sits alonside the iPad Air. Giving the device an OLED screen should enable it to maintain its position in the line-up as a premium device.