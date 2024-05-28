 Skip to main content

OLED MacBook Pro ‘highly likely’ to launch in 2026 – Omdia

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 28 2024 - 6:31 am PT
0 Comments
OLED MacBook Pro launch 2026 | 2023 models shown

Tech analyst Omdia has said that Apple is “highly likely” to launch its first OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026.

It was previously reported that Samsung is set to be the exclusive supplier of an OLED screen for a 13-inch MacBook Air, with a more advanced version expected to be used in the MacBook Pro …

MacRumors spotted the Omdia report, which aims to predict demand for OLED screens in the laptop market.

Demand for OLED displays in mobile PCs is projected to grow by 37% CAGR [compound annual growth rate] from 2023 to 2031. This surge reflects the trend that many brands are increasingly integrating OLED panels into their premium notebooks and tablets.

The firm notes Apple’s recent launch of the first OLED iPads, which is says will spur competitors to accelerate the adoption of the tech in their own tablets.

It goes on to make the MacBook Pro prediction.

According to Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia’s Display research practice, “Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031.”

It was previously reported that a 13-inch OLED MacBook Air is in the works using older tech, while MacBook Pro models would use the same advanced panels then expected (and since confirmed) to be used in the iPad Pro.

A supply-chain report says that a 13-inch OLED MacBook Air is now in development, with Samsung Display set to be the exclusive supplier […]

It appears that MacBook Air screens will be manufactured using 6th-generation OLED technology, while both MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models will get OLED screens made by more advanced 8th-gen kit.

It was later reported that Samsung was investing $3B in this tech.

Image: Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch …
Samsung

Samsung
OLED

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing