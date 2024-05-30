Your Thursday edition of the best Apple (and Apple-adjacent gear) deals has arrived. Today we are headlining with the headliner M4 iPad Pros, including new all-time low pricing on the high-end 13-inch 1TB configuration as well as a sizable $365 price drop to secure the banger 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Cellular model at a major discount. From there, we move on to the entry-level M3 MacBook Pro that has now dropped back down to $1,400 at $199 off followed by rare price drops on Sonos AirPlay 2 speakers and home theater gear. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M4 iPad Pro deals: Apple’s high-end 13-inch models hit new lows

As we continue to track the best prices across the popular new Apple M4 iPad Pro lineup, today we have spotted some new price drops on the upper echelon, high-end 13-inch models. Alongside some opportunities to secure the maxed-out 2TB model with the upgraded Nano-texture glass (details below), Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro configuration with 1TB of storage down at $1,850.42 shipped in Space Black. You can still score the entry-level 13-inch model starting from $1,249 right now, but if you’re looking for the upgraded storage, this is nearly $50 off and the first deal we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more deals and details.

This is it folks, the very top-of-the-line when it comes to Apple tablets. You might want to take note of the pricing you’ll find on the Nano-Texture Glass 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and cellular connection.You can now secure, directly from Amazon, the Space Black variant down at $2,234 shipped. Regularly $2,599, that’s $365 off the spec’d out M4 iPad Pro with the upgraded glass treatment at the lowest price we have ever tracked. It is, in fact, the deepest deal we have tracked on any M4 iPad to date. While it is currently listed as out of stock, you can secure this deep early deal right now anyway.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch:

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch:

Rare Sonos AirPlay 2 smart speaker deals land from $199

Just after pre-orders went live on its exciting new AirPods Max competitor headphones, the Sonos Ace, and the debut of its new Roam 2 hybrid portable smart speaker with AirPlay 2, the lauded audio brand has kicked off a notable sale event on its official Amazon storefront across a range of its home and theater speakers. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, one notable offer we have spotted has the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker on sale for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a straight up $50 in savings on both the white and black models to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there in spring 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday offer last year and lands one of only a few times we have tracked deals on the Era 100 AirPlay 2 home speaker. Head below for more details and closer look at the rest of today’s Sonos deals.

More Sonos speaker deals

The rare Sonos speaker deals continue with its new Move 2 AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker alongside up to $160 off Sonos Sub, the higher-end Era model, and the sound bar solutions.

Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just dropped back down to $1,400

There were some fantastic price drops live on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup for Memorial Day, and frankly there still is, but the entry-level variant just dropped $50 to land back within $1 of the all-time low. Amazon is now offering the entry-level 14-inch M3 variant down at $1,399.99 shipped in both silver and Space Gray after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,599, this is a solid $199 price drop, $50 under the Memorial Day deal we tracked, and the lowest price we can find – it is still up at full price via Best Buy. This deal lands within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and sits alongside ongoing deals on the rest of the lineup down below. Our hands-on look delivers on the user to experience details.

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen just dropped to $300 – the best price ever

Joining the blue model, Amazon just dropped the price on the iPad 10th Generation in silver down to $299.99 shipped, the lowest price have ever tracked and $29 under the previous best. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. The iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256G from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet

