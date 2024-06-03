Monday morning was an eventful one in the Apple deal space. Joining $100 price drops on 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 models (including the Silver, Midnight, and Starlight colors), we also spotted a new all-time low on the Wi-Fi + Cellular 13-inch M2 iPad Air alongside ongoing deals on several other configurations. From there, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is now once again 40% off to return to Amazon low pricing, while official Apple woven USB-C cables drop to $12 a pop alongside the latest in Belkin 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging gear deals. Head below for a look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off, deals from $299

While we did see some solid deals on Apple Watch Series 9 for Memorial Day, especially on the GPS + Cell models and these ongoing Ultra Watch 2 deals from $714, Amazon has now brought back some of the most notable price drops we have tracked on the GPS 45mm and 41mm configurations. Featuring the most affordable point of entry into the Series 9 configs, and, what is for me, the most attractive, Amazon is now offering the silver aluminum model Apple Series 9 on sale for $299 shipped in the 41mm size and $329 shipped in the 45mm. These straight up $100 price drops are also available on the Midnight and Starlight case treatments, and are now also matched at Best Buy. Both case sizes are now once again matching the Amazon low.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air 512GB with cellular hits the $1,184 all-time low, more

We have been keeping a close eye on pricing across every configuration in Apple’s new M2 iPad Air lineup (much like the M4 iPad Pro models), but price drops on the cellular-ready variants have been harder to come by. However, they are beginning to emerge (with more than just $20 price drops) and this morning at Amazon we spotted the 13-inch M2 Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular model with the 512GB storage starting from $1,184 shipped. This configuration regularly carries a list at $1,249 and has now hit a new Amazon all-time low at $65 off. While not all colorways are down this low, they have all dropped below the regular price for folks looking to score a new connected M2 Air hitting right in that middle sweet spot in terms of storage (the 256GB variants are only $20 off as of right now). Hit the jump for a closer look at how pricing shakes out with the rest of the lineup at the top of the week here.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Current-gen Apple Pencil 2 returns to Amazon low today at $79 shipped

The Apple Pencil Pro has arrived on the scene and, while pricing has mostly held strong at the MSRP (outside of some open-box offerings at Best Buy), the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil remains in the lineup and is once again seeing a deep deal. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped, down from the regular $129 price tag Apple still sells it for to deliver nearly 40% in savings and to bring it back down to the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. You will (mostly) need the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup (as detailed here), but folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

Save 40% on official woven Apple USB-C cables from $11.50 each

Woot is once again kicking off the week with some great bargain prices on official Apple accessories. While the gigantic deals we tracked on official Apple Watch Loops are still (mostly) alive from last week, today we are focused on the MagSafe charger, USB-C cables, and more. All of the items in today’s accessory roundup ship in bulk packaging, but are brand new items with the full Apple 1-year warranty. First up, let’s take a look at the multi-packs of 1-meter Apple 60W USB-C Charge Cables. Sure, you can score good cables elsewhere for less, but some people love their first-party, all-white accessories and this is a good chance to save. Regularly $19 each, you can score a 2-pack for $24.99 or a 3-pack for $34.99, both with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That brings the per cable price down as low as $11.66 each, or nearly 40% off. Head below for more details.

Belkin’s 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Stand hits $130 Amazon low

While you can still score a notable 27% price drop on Belkin’s second-gen 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand at $110, we are now tracking a new low on the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand with Qi2 15W fast charging. This one made its initial debut in late March 2024 as the brand’s latest 3-in-1 solution equipped with Qi2 charging and Apple Watch fast-charging at $150. Fast forward to today, and Amazon has dropped the price on both the black and white model down to $129.99 shipped – a new all-time low after seeing a few very mild and mostly unremarkable drops previously. Check out our launch coverage.

