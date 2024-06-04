 Skip to main content

ChatGPT is down for many; recovery underway; Mac app may be best bet

Jun 4 2024
ChatGPT is down for many, with OpenAI acknowledging on its status page that the chatbot is “unavailable for some users.”

The partial outage appears to be global, though recovery does now appear to be in progress, with DownDetector showing a decline in the number of reports …

Problems seemed to start around midnight PDT.

OpenAI initially reported that it was investigating the outage. Around 90 minutes later, the company said it had identified the issue and was implementing some kind of mitigation.

This seemed to go well for a while, with reports falling steeply, but they then peaked again. The latest update at the time of writing was at 2am PDT, when the company said that it was continuing to work on a fix for the issue.

DownDetector indicates that the apps were less badly hit than the website, and anecdotal reports on social media suggest that the Mac app may be the most reliable way to access the service at present.

This is consistent with my own experience: When I tested at the time of writing, I found that the website was still not working, but the Mac app is.

If you’re on the waiting list for the Mac app, there is a simple workaround to get instant access.

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac.

