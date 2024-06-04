 Skip to main content

Zerocam is an iPhone camera app with no settings and minimal post-processing

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 4 2024 - 1:25 pm PT
The iPhone Camera app has gained a lot of features since 2007. Users can do things like change the focus, choose between different modes, apply filters, use Night Mode, and much more. And while some users (like me) prefer the option of using third-party apps with even more controls, Zerocam is a new iPhone camera app that has zero controls or settings.

Zerocam simplifies the iPhone camera experience

Zerocam’s aim is to turn the iPhone into a point-and-shoot camera. When you open the app, all you see is a preview of the image and the capture button. And I’m not even joking. The app doesn’t have any settings or options to choose from. The idea, according to the developers, is to let the user focus on capturing the moment rather than having to worry about the best camera settings.

“No Settings, Just Shooting: Forget about mode selection, exposure correction, focus peaking, or image review. You take the photo, and we handle the rest. There are no distractions, just pure photography.,” say the developers.

To be fair, Zerocam does a few tricks. You can switch between lenses using the long-press shortcuts from the Home Screen icon (but having the option to do this in the app would be welcome). There’s also a widget to open the app from the Lock Screen and a widget that challenges you to take at least one photo every day of the year.

But the most interesting thing is that the app takes the photos in RAW and converts them to JPEG afterwards, so that the images look nearly uncompressed. As we’ve reported here in the past, the iPhone’s Smart HDR upsets some users by making images excessively sharp or drastically changing colors. With Zerocam, you don’t have to worry about that.

Personally, the app isn’t for me, but I can see its appeal to a lot of people who just want to take a good photo without having to think too much about it. You can try Zerocam for free, although it only lets you take 12 photos a day. To unlock unlimited photos, you can buy Zerocam Infinite for $9.99.

