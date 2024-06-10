Report: Apple’s 7.9-inch foldable iPhone will have a ‘wrap around design’

While Apple hasn’t entered the foldable fray yet, it’s hard at work investigating the technology behind the scenes. In a new investor note seen by 9to5Mac, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu has more details on Apple’s plans. Pu says that Apple’s 7.9-inch foldable device, currently expected in 2026, will feature a “wrap around foldable design.”

Pu first outlined Apple’s foldable timeline last month, saying that the company is hoping to release a foldable 20.3-inch hybrid in 2025, followed by a foldable iPhone in 2026. Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple was working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, while Ross Young also reported on Apple’s development of a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, set for a 2026 or 2027 release.

In today’s investor note, Pu describes Apple’s 7.9-inch foldable iPhone as featuring a “wrap around foldable design” that is “similar” to the Huawei Mate Xs 2, pictured below.

Meanwhile, Pu says that Apple’s 20.3-inch foldable MacBook could be similar to the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a 16.3-inch touch screen foldable laptop from Lenovo, seen in the video below.

Pu doesn’t have any additional details on Apple’s foldable devices to share in this investor note. He reiterates that the 7.9-inch is slated for late 2026, while the 20.3-inch will likely begin mass production at the end of 2025.

What do you think of the latest rumors around Apple’s plans for a foldable iPhone and Mac/iPad hybrid? Let us know down in the comments.