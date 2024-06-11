Translate app coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 11

Among all the new software announced by Apple at WWDC 2024, the company unveiled watchOS 11 – the next version of the Apple Watch operating system. As we previously covered, it brings new fitness and health features, as well as Live Activities and a few other tweaks. But watchOS 11 is also bringing the Translate app to Apple Watch for the first time.

watchOS 11 comes with Translate app

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Translate app was introduced in 2020 with iOS 14. The app works with 20 languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Ukrainian.

Users of the Translate app on iPhone will feel very familiar once they update their Apple Watch to watchOS 11. Unsurprisingly, the new watchOS app is based on the iPhone app, so both share a similar interface and features. Of course, using the Translate app on the Apple Watch can be much more convenient in some situations.

By default, users can use their voice to translate from one language to another. If you prefer, the app reads the translated text aloud. There’s also the option of using the Apple Watch’s built-in keyboard to type the text. And just like on the iPhone, users have the option of downloading languages to the Apple Watch for offline translation.

Apple is also including a Translate app Smart Stack widget in watchOS 11, so that the Apple Watch detects when you’re traveling to another country with a different language to help you with quick translations.

watchOS 11 will be available to the public this fall. A developer beta is now available, while a public beta will be released next month. The update requires an Apple Watch Series 6 or later.

