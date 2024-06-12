You can’t mirror your iPhone on Vision Pro – not even by cheating!

iPhone mirroring in macOS Sequoia will be one of the cooler features when it lands, but sadly there isn’t any way to mirror your iPhone on Vision Pro.

“Aha,” you may be thinking, “I can think of a simple workaround for that!” But sadly the obvious cheat here doesn’t work …

iPhone mirroring is one of the features coming later to macOS 15.

The feature will let you see and control your iPhone screen from your computer without having to touch your phone. You’ll also be able to drag and drop files between macOS and the mirrored iPhone.

Although there’s no corresponding visionOS 2 feature, we might think it could still be done. If you can mirror your iPhone to your Mac, and mirror your Mac to your Vision Pro, then voila!

But Engadget reports that this doesn’t work.

We’ve heard from knowledgeable sources that Apple’s hardware only supports one of its Continuity mirroring features at the time. So if you’re sending your Mac’s screen to the Vision Pro, you won’t be able to mirror your iPhone at the same time. We haven’t heard the exact reason for that limitation, but I’d wager it comes down to networking limitations. Mirroring a sharp and lag-free version of your Mac’s screen is difficult enough — juggling that alongside a perfectly rendered copy of your iPhone might be too tough for some Macs. Apple is already pushing beyond its current Continuity restrictions with visionOS 2, which will support higher resolution Mac mirroring, as well as the ability to virtualize an ultra-wide display.

It’s not clear why Apple doesn’t allow direct iPhone mirroring to Vision Pro, but that’s a capability we’d fully expect to be added at some point.

You can already do it the other way around, mirroring Vision Pro to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

